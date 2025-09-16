CM approves simplified SC certificate process, calls for strict monitoring

Kolkata: The state government is considering simplifying the process for issuing Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already granting her approval.

Chairing a review meeting of the Scheduled Caste Advisory Council at Nabanna on Monday, Banerjee emphasised strict monitoring of the certificate distribution process, making it clear that only genuine beneficiaries should be included in the list.

She also directed efforts to raise awareness about the Yogyashree project to bring more eligible beneficiaries under its coverage. The meeting was attended by ministers and MLAs from SC-dominated areas, as well as senior officials from the state secretariat.

Mamata Bala Thakur, the leader of Matua Mahasangha, demanded the functioning of the Matua Development Board, which has been inactive for around 18 months. She also urged the Chief Minister to look into the matter of giving land pattas to the refugee Matua community at Malda, who have been living there for several years.

Banerjee, in a Facebook post, showcased her government’s initiatives for the Scheduled Caste community, describing West Bengal as a model for inclusive development. Addressing the meeting of the Scheduled Caste Advisory Council at Nabanna, she said her government has consistently worked with “sensitivity and responsibility” towards protecting the rights and ensuring the progress of marginalised communities.

The Chief Minister noted that the Budget allocation for the Backward Classes Welfare Department has increased from Rs 160 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 1,761 crore in 2025-26. She said more than 99.91 lakh SC certificates have been issued, while the overall number of caste certificates, including SC, ST and OBC, has crossed 1.67 crore. The time taken to provide these certificates has been halved from eight weeks to four.

More than 1.05 crore SC students have received scholarships worth over Rs 814 crore through the Shikshashree scheme. Pre-matric and post-matric scholarships worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore have been disbursed to 87.33 lakh students.

According to Banerjee, 37.47 lakh students have received bicycles under the Sabooj Sathi project. Banerjee said that special coaching through the Yogyashree scheme is enabling thousands of SC students to prepare for medical, engineering and government service examinations.

She added that nearly 1.18 lakh youth have received skill training since 2011, with around 71,000 already self-reliant. Financial assistance in the form of loans and subsidies has reached 2.22 lakh individuals. To encourage academic excellence, the Dr. BR Ambedkar Merit Award provides a one-time grant to meritorious students who perform well in secondary examinations.

Banerjee also highlighted community infrastructure and social security initiatives. The government has built 630 smart classrooms and 34 model community centres in SC dominated areas. More than 11.25 lakh beneficiaries now receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 under the Taposili Bandhu scheme, with the state spending Rs 6,480 crore on this programme so far. Development boards for different SC groups, including the Matua and Namasudra communities, have been set up with dedicated funding of over Rs 136 crore.

The Chief Minister pointed out that schemes like Duare Sarkar have taken these benefits directly to people’s doorsteps, distributing lakhs of caste certificates, scholarships, and pensions across the state.