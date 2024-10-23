CM appeals to B’desh to release 84 imprisoned fishermen

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the Bangladesh government to release 84 fishermen from the state currently imprisoned in Bangladesh.



They were apprehended by Bangladesh Navy for ‘allegedly’ violating the international maritime border.

“The first two fishing trawlers from Bengal entered the coastal waters within Bangladesh’s jurisdiction, resulting in the arrest of 36 fishermen who are now imprisoned. Subsequently, three additional fishing trawlers from West Bengal, carrying 48 more fishermen, also crossed the international maritime borders and were arrested; they are currently behind bars as well,” she said.

The Chief Minister also stated that recently a fishing trawler from Bangladesh faced calamity within the coastal areas under India’s jurisdiction.

“All the Bangladeshi fishermen travelling by that trawler were released. They did not even have proper documents. On the other hand, the fishermen imprisoned in Bangladesh have valid Aadhaar cards,” she said.

Stating that the neighbouring country shares a friendly relationship with Bengal, she remarked: “We have a friendly relationship with Bangladesh. There is a long history of cultural exchange. The languages spoken in Bangladesh and Bengal are identical. Politics often take turns. I hope the situation will improve again. It is always desirable that two countries having international borders maintain a mutually amicable relationship.”

Since the crisis in Bangladesh erupted, Banerjee has consistently stated that she would respect any decision made by the Union government regarding the issue.