CM appeals for peace & restraint, slams ‘photo ops’ in flood zones

Jalpaiguri/Alipurduar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an appeal for peace and constraint following the alleged attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh during their visit to flood-affected areas in Nagrakata block, Jalpaiguri. On Monday, the Chief Minister personally visited the flood-hit zones, met victims at relief camps and assured them of full government support. She, however, stated that leaders should hear the problems of the victims and not just indulge in photo shoots.

Mamata stated: “When people are in distress, no one should think about taking credit for handing out relief. We are deeply saddened by this disaster. In times of crisis, everyone must come together. No one should be provoked into doing anything undesirable.

Every individual has the right to visit, speak and leave safely. Instead of politicising this calamity, we must stand united to support the affected communities. However, everyone should abstain from visiting the distressed, taking along a convoy of 40 cars and using this as a photo shoot opportunity.” A BJP delegation, including MP Khagen Murmu from Malda and MLA Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri while inspecting flood-affected areas were allegedly roughed up at Nagrakata. Reports indicate that local residents began shouting “go back” slogans, which escalated into a confrontation. During the clash, Shankar Ghosh assisted Murmu into his vehicle, but the crowd allegedly attempted to pull them out.

Stones were allegedly thrown at the car, seriously injuring Khagen Murmu and shattering the vehicle’s glass. Both leaders were initially treated at Chalsa Health Centre and later admitted to a nursing facility in Matigara near Siliguri. BJP Jalpaiguri district president Shyamal Roy condemned the attack, alleging involvement of Trinamool workers. He said: “Our state president-led delegation was attacked while trying to assess flood damage. Immediate action must be taken against the perpetrators. We strongly condemn this incident.”

Meanwhile, in Kumargram block of Alipurduar district, BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon faced similar hostility while attempting to deliver relief materials to Bishnunagar Colony in Majherdabri. Reports stated that the MLA was physically assaulted by locals.

Reacting to the attack on BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on X: “The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.

I wish the Bengal government and TMC were more focussed on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation. I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations.”

TMC Jalpaiguri district president Mahua Gope said: “For the last 2 days, BJP leaders, including their local leadership, didn’t help people. Today two of their leaders came with a convoy of cars just for photo optics without any relief materials. This irked the local people. This is the result of Bangla-Birodhi BJP’s step-motherly attitude towards Bengal.”