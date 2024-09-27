CM anticipates legal clearance for recruitment of 12,000 cops

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her hope that legal decks for the recruitment of 12,000 cops in the Bengal Police will soon be cleared.



“Recruitment for 12,000 in the police was stalled. We are expecting an order in this regard on Monday and soon the process of recruitment will be initiated. We would have done the needful earlier if the matter had not been held up,” Banerjee said at a press conference in Nabanna.

She added that the cops can have training parallelly with discharging their duty.

“Training for 3 months or 6 months cannot be encouraged as I do not have adequate manpower,” said Banerjee.

In reference to litigation in connection with a 112-foot Durga idol being set up at Ranaghat in Nadia during the Durga Puja, Banerjee said that the Puja committees should be careful and have plans for effective crowd management.

“Why 112 feet, you can make a 412 feet idol. But you have to be responsible. You have to take precautions to avert any stampede-like situation,” she added.