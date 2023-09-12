CM announces upgradation of Dhupguri into a sub-division

Kolkata/ Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district will be upgraded to a sub-division.



Incidentally Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), during an election campaign in Dhupguri on September 2, had assured of upgrading the Dhupguri block into a sub-division within December 31, 2023.

Political observers opine that the AITC reaped rich dividends from this assurance, that finally reflected in the EVMs with a win for the TMC.

“Dhupguri will be made into a sub-division by integrating the rural and urban areas of Dhupguri and a part of Banarhat. The process for creating the subdivision has already been started,” Banerjee said at a press conference in Nabanna.

Trinamool wrested the Dhupguri Assembly seat from the BJP on September 8 with its candidate winning by a margin of 4,309 votes. The ruling party candidate, Dr. Nirmal Chandra Roy, secured 97,613 votes while BJP’s Tapashi Roy received 93,304 votes.

Banerjee who is the chairperson of TMC dubbed it a “People’s victory”.

While commenting on the overall results of the bypolls held across the country, Banerjee said that it was a big win for the INDIA bloc.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Bishnu Pada Roy representing the BJP had won the Dhupguri seat against Trinamool by a margin of 4,435 votes. Exactly two and a half years later, this seat went back to Trinamool’s control in the recently concluded by-election.

Dhupguri switched to celebration mode following the announcement. About 500 Laddus (sweets) were distributed by the ‘Dhupaguri Mahkuma Nagrik Manch.’ A procession from Dhupguri Chowpatty to STS Club, with drums and flags flying, saw the public join in spontaneously.

Dhupaguri Mahkuma Nagarik Manch along with eminent residents addressed the gathering, highlighting the fulfillment of the long-standing demand.

Anirudha Dasgupta, the secretary of ‘Dhupguri Mahkuma Nagarik Manch,’ expressed his satisfaction, saying: “Today is a day of joy. To express gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee would be an understatement. We extend our heartfelt thanks to them and the people of Dhupguri.”

Covering an area of 561 square kilometres across two blocks, Banarhat and Dhupaguri, the people of Dhupguri have been demanding a separate sub-division for the past 10 years. The total population of the 16 Gram Panchayats and 1 municipality in the proposed area exceeds 10 lakh. The area is also home to 24 tea gardens and 7 forest settlements.

Nirmal Chandra Roy, the newly elected MLA of the Dhupguri Assembly Constituency, stated, “Prior to the election, Abhishek Banerjee had assured the creation of the Dhupguri subdivision and the process has officially commenced. This proves that the Trinamool Congress always translates words to action.”

Sandeepan Dutta, a resident of Dhupguri, remarked: “Now, there is no need to travel to Jalpaiguri at the drop of a hat. Dhupguri Hospital is also expected to improve as it will be upgraded into a sub divisional hospital. This decision by the state government will greatly benefit the common people of Dhupguri and Banarhat.”

Dhupguri BJP unit has also welcomed the state government’s decision. Ranjit Ghosh, President of Dhupaguri BJP Yuva Morcha, said: “We extend our gratitude to the Chief Minister and Abhishek Banerjee for this announcement. The creation of separate subdivisions has been long awaited.”