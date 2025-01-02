CM announces Rs 50L cash reward to Bengal football team

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to the Bengal football team that had clinched Santosh Trophy and jobs to each member of the winning team. State government felicitated the Bengal football team at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Thursday.

Chief Minister Banerjee congratulated team coach Sanjoy Sen and the entire football team. She also expressed hope that these boys (players) will be world champions. “If these players are adequately provided infrastructure and training, they will be able to bring us respect in the

international arena.

They have energy and boldness. They are very much sincere. I know they have financial challenges,” Banerjee said. She directed the Sports minister Aroop Biwas to arrange jobs for all the team members.