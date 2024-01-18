CM announces ‘Prakash Purab’ a ‘sectional holiday’ in state

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in the celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary at Shaheed Minar on Wednesday. Later, she declared that ‘Prakash Purab’ will be a sectional holiday in Bengal.

“Glad to announce that henceforth the ‘Prakash Purab’ of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji will be a sectional holiday for all state government employees, teachers, panchayat and municipal employees, state boards, corporations and undertakings employees etc. of West Bengal belonging to the Sikh community. This is our tribute to the brave Guruji who keeps on inspiring us. Jo Bole So Nihal/ Sat Sri Akal,” Banerjee posted on X.