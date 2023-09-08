CM announces pay hike of MLAs by Rs 40K

Kolkata: In a major announcement, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday declared a steep hike in the monthly salaries of MLAs, ministers of state and Cabinet ministers by Rs 40,000 for each category. The MLAs will now get Rs 50,000 per month instead of Rs 10,000 while the ministers of state will draw Rs 50,900 per month, up from Rs 10,900. The Cabinet ministers will receive Rs 51,000 per month, compared to Rs 11,000 earlier.



“The salary of MLAs of the Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So, it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by Rs 40,000 per month,” she said in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister, however, said that there will be no hike in the salary for her as she does not take any. She also mentioned that the royalty she gets against her books is sufficient for her. “As a former MP, I am entitled to get a pension of Rs 1 lakh. In addition to that, I am also entitled to receive a salary as an MLA but I do not take it. Whatever I get as a royalty from my books is enough for me,” Banerjee stated.

The new announcement ideally means that the actual monthly payment received by the legislators, including the salaries, allowances and perks will now increase to Rs 1.21 lakh from the current rate of Rs 81,000 a month.

Similarly, the actual monthly payment received by ministers from now onwards will be increased from Rs 1.10 lakh a month to around Rs 1.50 lakh per month.