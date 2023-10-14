CM announces over 5K bonus for civic volunteers, ASHA workers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced Rs 5,300 Durga Puja bonus for civic volunteers of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police and ASHA workers employed under the health department.

The Chief Minister, who is also the police minister of Bengal, alleged that some political parties and persons were trying to create divisions and animosity between different cadres of police forces in the state on the issue of bonus.

“Some ill-motivated political parties/persons are trying to create divisions and animosity between different cadres of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. I assure that civic volunteers of WBP will also receive Puja bonus of Rs 5,300 like their counterparts in Kolkata Police.

“Also, ASHA workers under the Health and Family Welfare department too will get Puja bonus @ Rs. 5,300/. Happy Puja to my colleagues in the fields,” Banerjee posted on X.