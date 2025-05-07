CM announces new sub-div in Murshidabad; lays foundation for 167 projects worth ₹718 cr

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, announced the constitution of a separate subdivision with Dhulian, Suti and Farakka in Murshidabad while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 167 projects worth Rs 718.19 crore for the development of the district from a distribution programme at Suti.

Banerjee handed over a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh to Shahnaz Parveen, the wife of Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh and appointment letter in connection with the job of home guard under Krishnanagar Police District.

Sheikh, a havildar of the Indian Army from Tehatta in Nadia, was killed during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

“I salute the family of Jhantu Ali Sheikh. They are our pride. We should always stand by them. If need arises, we will be providing further assistance,” Banerjee assured.

On Tuesday, she visited the riot-affected areas of Dhulian and met with nearly 400 families affected in communal clashes last month. Three people were killed and several others were injured in the riots.

Banerjee handed over a cheque of Rs 1.20 lakh each to 280 families. She said the ones whose properties were damaged will receive a term loan. She assured that the SC/ ST and the minorities who have suffered damages will also get assistance through proper administrative process from the government.

Meanwhile, she said: “Farakka, Dhulian and Suti fall under the Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seat. But during assembly elections, the three places come under Murshidabad district. Hence, to strengthen the administration of these three places, we are setting up a new subdivision office. This will come up at a central location in between these three places and the residents will no longer go far for administrative matters”. She expects the office to be set up in one and a half months.

Banerjee also inaugurated 93 projects and laid the foundation stone for another 34 projects on Tuesday. Some projects include development of roads in various parts of the district and boosting healthcare facilities. “The Kandi Mahakuma Hospital has been further upgraded through the launch of a 100-bed indoor and emergency building and 6-bed dialysis centre involving Rs 12.52 crore. A hospital for the beedi workers has been set up at Anupnagar in Samsherganj considering the fact that majority of people in the area earn livelihood through beedi manufacturing,” said Banerjee.

The Murshidabad Medical College has been expanded with a 20-bed dialysis centre, a level II trauma care unit and 12 burn care unit while 15 Susastha Kendras have been set up with Rs 4.83 crore along with other health projects.

Banerjee also announced laying of foundation stones for projects associated with healthcare, infrastructure, power, roads etc. Benefits in connection with various government projects were handed over from the distribution programme.