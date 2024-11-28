CM announces mechanism to ‘curb fund frauds’ in welfare schemes

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced plans to establish a mechanism to safeguard fund transfers under schemes like ‘Taruner Swapna’, reaffirming the state’s commitment to preventing future irregularities.

According to Banerjee, the mechanism will be put into place for all social security schemes that deal with money transfers to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The state provides financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under the scheme to students of Class XI and XII for purchasing tablets, smartphones or PCs under Taruner Swapna.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for vigilance, stating: “While most are trustworthy, 1 per cent misuse faith. To address this, the state is developing an app to detect fund misuse instantly. Severe punishment will follow if funds are diverted from genuine beneficiaries and outsiders involved will also face strict action.”

She mentioned that the involvement of Jamtara Gang has been found in the tab money transfer-related irregularities and asserted that the state has been able to bust the gang.

Banerjee revealed that the Jamtara Gang has been actively hacking bank accounts in places like Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. Stressing the adverse impact on common people, she assured that “strong measures are being implemented to curb such activities”.

Banerjee lauded the efforts of the Bengal Police for detecting the group involved in this issue.

“It is our success that we have been able to trace the gang and some have been arrested in this connection. I am optimistic that the kingpins of the racket will be arrested in the days to come. We will not tolerate such crime,“ Banerjee said.

The state has spent Rs 1,600 crore under the ‘Taruner Swapna’ scheme. Around 2,000 cases were found in which money was transferred to other accounts rather than the real beneficiaries. Action has been taken promptly and the transfers of money to genuine beneficiaries have mostly been made.