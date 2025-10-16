CM announces jobs for kin of electrocution victims of Kolkata rains

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the families of 12 people who died of electrocution during the record-breaking Kolkata rainfall before Durga Puja, along with 7 migrant workers who died in a devastating fire in Bengaluru, will receive both financial assistance and government jobs.

Speaking from an administrative review meeting in Darjeeling on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that on October 17 at 5pm, at the inauguration of Kali Puja celebrations in Bhawanipur, Kolkata, the State Government will hand over appointment letters and compensation cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families of the electrocution victims of the recent Kolkata rains.

“The tragic incident in Kolkata claimed 12 lives, including 10 in the city. Their families will be invited on October 17. We will hand over the financial assistance and job appointment letters,” said Banerjee.

Earlier, following the September 24 deluge, the Chief Minister had announced that each victim’s family would receive Rs. 2 lakh from the State Government. She had also urged the CESC (Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation) to provide Rs. 5 lakh compensation and a job to one member of each family. “We cannot deny our responsibility. The State is giving Rs. 2 lakh each to the families, We will give them jobs as Special Home Guards,” stated Banerjee

During Wednesday’s review meeting, Banerjee also informed that families of victims of the recent natural calamities in North Bengal have already been given Rs 5 lakh each as compensation, along with employment for one family member as Home Guard.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State was doing everything for the 7 migrant workers from Murshidabad who died in a fire in Bengaluru. “They will be given Rs. 2 lakh and jobs as Special Home Guards,” stated the Chief Minister. On Monday night, the room in which the seven were sleeping in a temporary camp in Bengaluru caught fire. They suffered severe burn injuries and later died in a hospital.