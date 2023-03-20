CM announces grant of Rs 50L to Mohun Bagan for ISL win

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh financial grant for the Mohun Bagan club while felicitating the players with bouquets and sweets for their triumph in the Indian Super League (ISL).



“I announce a Rs 50 lakh grant for Mohun Bagan from the government so that the supporters can have sweets and the club can be developed,” Banerjee said at the Mohun Bagan tent.

ATK Mohun Bagan held their nerves in a tightly contested ISL final on Saturday to beat Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties to lift their maiden title.

“We are proud that a football club from Bengal topped the country. The victory of Mohun Bagan has surpassed the borders of Bengal with the club emerging as the best in the country. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. Mohun Bagan again has shown that. The victory reaffirms that Bengal cannot be neglected... Bengal shows the path and Bengal will conquer the world one day,” Banerjee said.

She reiterated that Mohun Bagan will emerge as the top club in the world in the days to come.

“Why can’t Mohun Bagan be the top club in the world one day? I want to get the World Cup here through you,” she said, adding: “Why shouldn’t Mohun Bagan be able to match up to top Brazilian or Italian football clubs?”

While throwing autographed footballs at the club supporters, Banerjee said: “I believe khela hoyeche, khela hobey, abar khela hobey (the game was on and will be played again). I want you to win again.”

Interestingly, the “Khela Hobey” slogan has a political overtone as it was one of the key slogans of Trinamool Congress during the 2021 Assembly elections.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s owner Sanjiv Goenka had announced soon after the club’s win that its new name will be ‘Mohun Bagan Super Giants’.

The Chief Minister said she had asked state Sports minister Aroop Biswas to speak to Goenka who is also the chairman of CESC (Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation) regarding the change of name.

“ATK is not evocative enough. Mohun Bagan should be Mohun Bagan,” Banerjee maintained.

A section of the club’s supporters had agitated in 2020 with the demand of removing ATK from the name. In 2022, they became more vocal with their demands. A section of supporters even boycotted watching their favourite team’s football matches.

State Sports minister Aroop Biswas and club president Swapan Sadhan Bose among others were present at the programme.