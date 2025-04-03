CM announces early summer break for govt-run schools from April 30

Kolkata: The state government has decided to advance the summer vacation for state-run schools, with the break set to start from April 30, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday at a Press conference held at Nabanna.

“Given the intense heat, summer vacation for primary and higher secondary schools will begin from April 30. Earlier, it used to begin in the second week of May. Since the hot weather causes discomfort for children, we have decided, based on the Education minister’s input, that this year’s summer vacation will begin on April 30 to ensure that students and teachers do not face any difficulties,” Banerjee said.

She also noted that April has several holidays, including Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), Poila Baisakh (April 14-15) and Sundays. Though Banerjee did not mention the duration of the summer break, past trends suggest the break could be extended if the heatwave continues. Last year, government-run schools closed on April 22 and reopened on June 10.

As per the West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s 2025 holiday schedule, primary schools were initially set to have their summer break from May 2 to May 12, while secondary and higher secondary schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) were scheduled to close from May 12 to May 23. However, the severe heat forecast has prompted the state to advance the vacation.

To help students cope with the high temperatures in April, some districts, including West Midnapore and Jhargram, have already introduced morning classes for primary schools.

Other districts are expected to implement similar measures based on local weather conditions.