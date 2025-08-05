CM announces dev board for Jayrambati and Kamarpukur

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the formation of the Jayrambati-Kamarpukur development board while laying foundation stones of a guest house and parking lot in the area.

Speaking at a programme in Jayrambati, Banerjee said that her government would provide around Rs 10 crore for the development of the area.

She proposed the construction of a gate for Jayrambati and also announced that Swami Lokottarananda Maharaj would be the chairman of the proposed board, while DM, SP and PWD officials can be kept in the board.

“I have laid the foundation stones for a parking lot and guest house. Around Rs 5.75 crore will be spent. The other projects will also be taken care of. We will give around Rs 10 crore for various projects,” Banerjee said.

“The projects would be carried out in the way Ramakrishna Mission would suggest to us. A gate may also be set up. Swami Lokottarananda Maharaj will be the chairman, and Ramakrishna Mission can keep other monks on the board. The DM/SP may send us the list,” Banerjee added.

The Chief Minister Banerjee also visited flood-affected areas in Hooghly district, including Pursurah, Arambagh and Goghat, following continuous rainfall and waterlogging.

She began her visit by reaching a flood relief camp in Goghat, where she served food to the people in the relief camp.

Moved by her gesture, many local residents shared their hardships with her.

Banerjee travelled to Arambagh from Kolkata by road. After visiting the relief camp in Goghat, she went to Kamarpukur. Banerjee later in the day travelled to West Midnapore’s Ghatal to see the flood-affected areas. During her visit, Banerjee received a comprehensive briefing from administrative officials on the current flood situation, the number of affected people, and the status of ongoing relief efforts.

She directed officers to ensure the timely distribution of relief materials, proper drainage of water and deployment of health teams in vulnerable areas.

She also inquired about shelter arrangements and food availability at relief camps.