CM announces compensation for Odisha accident victims from Bengal

Kolkata: At least five persons were killed and more than 40 injured after a bus carrying passengers from Bengal fell from a bridge at Jajpur in Odisha on Monday night.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the family members of the deceased and injured passengers of all necessary cooperation and also announced compensation as per the rules. Banerjee also sent state Fire Emergency minister, Sujit Bose for necessary assistance on behalf of the West Bengal government.

Banerjee on her X handle posted: “Sad to know about the death and injuries of several passengers in a tragic bus accident in Jajpur district of Odisha last night. West Bengal administration has been on rescue and assistance mode from the very beginning. The bus was bound for our State and some of the dead and many of the injured have been ours. West Bengal has been sending officials, materials, ambulances etc. to the site in Odisha for rescue assistance. Vehicles have been sent to bring back the rescued passengers.

Beds have been reserved in Medinipur medical college. Compensation will be paid to the next of kin of the dead and the injured as per rules. State administration, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur district officials are fully involved in relief assistance. Solidarity to my affected brothers and sisters of

Purba Medinipur.”

Sources said a group of people from East and West Midnapore had been to Puri a few days ago. On Monday, they were returning home in the same bus. Around 9:30 pm, the bus was moving along the National Highway (NH)-16 towards Bengal. While the bus was passing through the Barabati bridge at Jajpur in Odisha, the driver lost control and the bus fell from the bridge.

Local people along with the police started rescue operations. The injured passengers were rushed to a local hospital from where they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment. Five passengers were declared brought dead at the hospital. After the accident, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik posted on his X handle: “I am saddened to know about the passenger bus accident in Barbati Street area of Jajpur district. I pray for the immortal soul of the deceased and express my condolences to their families. Also, I wish all the injured a speedy recovery.”

Police during the initial probe reportedly came to know that the bus was being driven dangerously and thus the driver might have failed to control it.