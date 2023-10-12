CM announces compensation for flash flood-hit victims

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced compensation for the deceased and the injured in the flash flood that affected some districts of North Bengal, besides Sikkim which bore the brunt of the disaster.



Banerjee, while virtually inaugurating Durga Pujas at Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and other districts of North Bengal, said that Rs 3 lakh will be handed over as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased while Rs 2 lakh will be given to the severely injured, and Rs 1 lakh for ones with minor injuries.

“From Pedong to Kalimpong, I know all the places in the Hills. I know that people are suffering from severe hardship. Some people have been lodged at shelter camps. The state government will help all those staying in such camps. The people of the Hills should live happily,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, she virtually inaugurated 836 Durga Pujas across the state soon after chairing the cabinet meeting. Last year, Banerjee had inaugurated almost the same number of district Pujas online but on three separate dates. Five community Pujas in Kolkata, namely Sreebhumi Sporting, which is patronised by state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, Hatibagan Sarbojanin, Tala Pratyoy, Ahritola Sarbojonin and Entally Sarbonin, were inaugurated by Banerjee.

“I am physically unable to remain present at the inauguration because of a leg injury but my heart is with you. Doctors have advised me to take rest for some more days. They are monitoring my health condition. I have started walking a little and I am hopeful that I will be fit in 7 to 10 days time. I will be meeting you all at the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road on October 27,” Banerjee said.

She informed that Puja carnivals in all other districts will be held on October 26. Mamata asked the district administration in north Bengal to involve the tea garden workers in the Durga Puja. She maintained that she would be visiting Kalimpong after recovering from her injury.

This is the second year when the districts too will be holding Durga Puja carnival.

The highest number of Durga Pujas (63) was inaugurated in Jalpaiguri, followed by North 24-Parganas (57). She also inaugurated 50 pujas in South 24-Parganas, Howrah 51, Nadia 35, Murshidabad 31, East Burdwan 37, West Burdwan 32, Birbhum 33, Hooghly 37, East Midnapore 39, Jhargram 36. West Midnapore 41, Bankura 41, Purulia 47, Malda 41, South Dinajpur 23. North Dinajpur 40, Darjeeling 40, Kalimpong 8, Alipurduar 19 and Cooch Behar 35.