CM announces 16L new homes under ‘Banglar Bari’; unveils 365 projects worth Rs 250.54 cr

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a major boost to the state-run housing initiative, ‘Banglar Bari (Gramin)’, with plans to construct 16 lakh more houses in the upcoming phase.

The announcement was made during a public benefit distribution program at Helipad Ground in Fulbari, Jalpaiguri, on Tuesday.

Addressing thousands of beneficiaries, Banerjee said 12 lakh families have already received funds under the Banglar Bari scheme in two phases, amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh per family, for building their homes.

“We are proud that our state government, entirely from its own funds, is supporting this initiative. No one will be left behind—those who are yet to receive assistance will be included in next phases,” she stated.

In the next phase 16 lakh beneficiaries are expected to receive their first installment in December 2025, and the second in May 2026.

Under the same initiative, 131 displaced families from Laltang Basti and Chamakdangi in Jalpaiguri, whose homes were washed away in flood, have been rehabilitated in a newly constructed colony which the Chief Minister named ‘Teesta Pally’.

Highlighting the state’s continued support for farmers, the Chief Minister announced that financial assistance of Rs 158 crore is being transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 1 lakh potato farmers across Bengal. These farmers faced crop losses due to adverse weather during the current Rabi season. Since its launch in 2019, the Bangla Shasya Bima crop insurance scheme has disbursed over Rs 3,720 crore to affected farmers. Notably, the state government bears the full premium cost, making the insurance scheme completely free for all cultivators in Bengal.

Alongside these announcements, Banerjee inaugurated a total of 365 projects at a cost of Rs 250.54 crore and laid foundation stones for 134 projects with a budget of Rs 189.43 crore for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

In Jalpaiguri district, 447 houses have been built, including 162 in Malbazar and 285 in Nagrakata, with a combined cost of Rs 31.8 crore under ‘Cha Sundari’ project, Gas Insulation Substation at Berubari at Rs 10 crore, RCC bridge over Matura River at Banarhat at Rs 8 crore, Road renovation from Sahudangi to Belakoba at Rs. 23.13 crore.

Foundation stones have been laid for 30-bedded village hospital at Banarhat at Rs 30.33 crore, 100-bedded Mahakuma Hospital at Dhupguri with a budget of Rs 28.76 crore, 10-bedded Primary Health Center at Thakurnagar at Rs 4.31 crore, nine gray water management projects at Rs 8.32 crore.

In Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area, a total of 20 projects were inaugurated, costing Rs 86.68 crore. These include KV substation at Matigara block at Rs 7.41 crore, 14 health centers constructed across Matigara, Phansidewa and Naxalbari at Rs 6.1 crore, Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for renovation of Bidhannagar market.

Foundation stone laid for the Bio-Mining project under Siliguri Municipal Corporation at Rs 47.15 crore, Rs 9.88 crore has been spent for the road renovation and extension of Burdwan road.

In Alipurduar District, 298 houses inaugurated under Cha Sundari scheme with Rs. 20 crore, foundation stones laid for 50-bedded State General Hospital at Birpara at Rs 9 crore, Renovation of Buxa Feeder Road and culverts at Rs 9.31 crore. Falakata-Kadambini drinking water project at Rs 7.17 crore, Road improvements at Rs. 7 crore.

Additionally, Banerjee flagged off 10 new Sufal Bangla mobile units and 6 Volvo buses to Digha from the programme venue, enhancing both market access for farmers and public transportation options for residents.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to inclusive development, Mamata Banerjee stated: “Our mission is to ensure that the benefits of growth and progress reach every corner of Bengal, from our farmers to our poorest families.”