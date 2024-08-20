CM allows ‘conditional potato export’ to other states

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday gave a nod for opening up the export window for potatoes but made it clear that the supply and price in the state market should remain stable at any cost. Banerjee informed the potato traders that she will review the situation after seven days and will give necessary instructions, if any.



Chief Secretary B P Gopalika was expected to chair the meeting in the backdrop of the West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti (WBPABS) demanding the opening of an export window for potatoes in the state. It was Banerjee who presided over the meeting at Nabanna and catering to the request of the traders allowed them the license to export.

“We are thankful to the Chief Minister for allowing us the license to export. We will take all possible measures to ensure that the supply to the state markets and the price remains stable. About 2 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes can be exported in the next seven days as per the directions of the Chief Minister,” said Lalu Mukherjee of WBPABS.

The WBPABS had given an indefinite strike call with effect from Monday alleging that police have been stopping them from exporting to the neighbouring states even after assurance of allowing the same at a meeting held on August 8 in which ministers Becharam Manna and Pradip Majumdar were present.

However, the strike was withdrawn with the government deciding to hold a meeting at the Chief Secretary level to resolve the issue.

On July 20, the WBPABS gave an indefinite strike call that continued for five days and the price went up to Rs 35 per kg. It was withdrawn after state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna and state Panchayat and Rural Development minister Pradip Majumder assured them of addressing their grievances. On August 8, both the ministers held a meeting with WBPABS and the decision of selling potatoes from cold storages at the rate of Rs 25 per kg was taken in a bid to ensure that the potato price in the retail market does not go beyond Rs 30 per kg.

The present price of potato in the retail market is Rs 30-32 per kg and Rs 25 per kg in wholesale market.