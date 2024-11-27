CM alerts Delhi on Teesta River erosion in North Bengal; calls for Centre-state joint action

Kolkata: Worried over the rapid erosion of the Teesta River banks, the West Bengal government has pitched for a maintenance plan to the Central government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, having exhausted most options to tackle the issue, has now decided that a foolproof contingency plan is required to address the matter.

Around 50 to 60 houses got submerged due to the erosion of the Teesta River basin, leaving hundreds homeless.

Approximately, 500 bighas of agricultural land, including a primary school and an ICDS centre, were swallowed by the river.

The 414-kilometre-long river with a basin size of 12,540 sq km encompasses several basin areas along the river. The swelling up of the river during every monsoon raises the water level. This has further exacerbated the issue in recent years. This year witnessed the loss of about 2,000 acres of land. The Teesta River, originating from the Tso Lhamo Lake at an elevation of about 5280 m in the North Sikkim district, is currently eroding the earthen mounds beneath NH10 — the main highway that links Sikkim and Kalimpong with Siliguri and the rest of the nation.

Heavy monsoon showers this year caused landslides in several areas of Sikkim. Numerous sections of NH10 developed cracks alongside the road; therefore, the local government and police installed barriers and fluorescent tapes to keep cars away from the damaged areas.

The state government, including the Public Works Department, is collectively working on the reconstruction of the basins of Teesta but that won’t be enough to preserve the river.

Even as this issue demands immediate attention, the Central government has been allegedly sweeping it under the rug.

Primarily, Sikkim, being the origin of the river, has several hydraulic power plants that automatically impede the water’s flow.

The erosion of river basins and the reduction of water flow collectively worsen the situation.

During the monsoon, there is flood while at the same time, certain areas experience drought in arid environments.

Moreover, this issue poses a threat to national security.

The geographical connection between Bengal and the other eight northern states could be jeopardised due to the deterioration of the Siliguri corridor which in turn could result in Chinese aggression through Arunachal Pradesh.Further, Bangladesh shares a border with India in addition to China.

Bangladesh had previously asked Bengal for a water-sharing agreement with Teesta but Mamata Banerjee was unable to sign it due to the far more serious problems that plague Teesta.

Moreover, the recent developments in Bangladesh that changed its political landscape have also cast uncertainty over the Teesta Treaty. It appears that the Centre is in congruence with Bengal’s proposal as the Union Irrigation minister CR Paatil supported CM Mamata Banerjee’s proposal to discuss the matter in its entirety.

Only via coordinated communications between the Central and state administrations, including the Sikkim chief minister, can this entire situation be resolved tangibly. Even if the Sikkim Chief Minister is requesting Rs 20,000 crore to restore the Teesta riverbank following the glacial lake outburst flood, the solution to this problem can only be brought with an innovative solution instead of just monetary support.