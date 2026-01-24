CM agrees to proposal for unitary university

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to a proposal of constituting a separate unitary university comprising Asutosh College, Jogmaya Devi College and Shyamaprasad College at Hazra, claimed the college authorities on Friday.

The three colleges are separate institutions, but they share the same building and operate on different shifts.

Banerjee visited Jogmaya Devi College on Friday for Saraswati Puja. Sources said she has sought a formal proposal from the three to be submitted through local councillor Kajari Banerjee. The university’s constitution is likely to be processed after the Assembly elections.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is an alumnus of our college. She is the guardian of the entire state. We are very happy about her visit. We had a long-pending demand of constituting a unitary university with Asutosh, Jogmaya Devi and Shyama Prasad College. She had assured us that she would consider this seriously after the Assembly elections,” said Manas Kabi, the Principal of

Asutosh College. Kabi said that a formal proposal will be placed before the Chief Minister, along with a name for the university.

The principal of Syamaprasad College was accompanying Kabi during the visit of the CM. “The three colleges are part of the same family. The three colleges will all be signatories to the proposal of constitution of a university,” said Chakraborty.