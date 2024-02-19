CM accuses Centre of invalidating Aadhaar cards in Bengal

Kolkata: Alleging that it is a conspiracy to push for implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, accused the BJP government at the Centre of invalidating Aadhaar cards in Bengal in an effort to deprive the people of the benefits of the state government’s welfare schemes.



“I have heard that they (BJP) are invalidating Aadhaar cards across Bengal. They have done it for 50 people at Jamalpur and in districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Birbhum and in North Bengal too. Who gave you the right to do this without taking the consent of the concerned person? Ahead of elections, they are doing this to stop the people of Bengal from availing our welfare schemes,” she said while addressing a distribution programme at Suri in Birbhum on Sunday.