CM accepts Akhil Giri’s resignation

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accepted the resignation of her Cabinet minister Akhil Giri, who is also the TMC MLA from Ramnagar assembly constituency in East Midnapore.



Giri, under the instructions of TMC, submitted his resignation on Sunday through an e-mail message to the state chief secretary which was forwarded to the Chief Minister.

According to party sources, Giri had turned up at the state Assembly on Monday with a hard copy of his resignation, wanting to submit it to Banerjee in person. However, Banerjee did not meet him personally.

Later Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of the Trinamool Congress, told reporters that Giri has tendered his resignation which she has accepted.

His resignation comes after a purported video that went viral on social media on Saturday had shown Correctional Administration minister Giri threatening a woman Forest department officer.

TMC party president and Rajya Sabha MP Subrata Bakshi called up Giri on Sunday and directed him to apologise to the female forest officer for his disrespectful comments and also tender his resignation.

State Forest minister Birbaha Hansda had spoken with the female officer after the incident and informed the matter to the Chief Minister who is also the chairperson

of the party. According to party insiders, Banerjee took strong objections to

Giri’s behaviour.