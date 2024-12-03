CM: 50L families lack drinking water due to delayed clearances from Central agencies

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, stated that approximately 50 lakh families in the state are without drinking water due to pending clearances from various Central

government agencies.

Banerjee also urged the Chief Secretary Manon Pant to take up the issue with the Centre. During a virtual meeting with district officials, Banerjee issued a stern warning, stating that individuals failing to perform and hindering the water supply should be blacklisted.

She instructed local administrations to impose penalties on those responsible for the failure to provide piped drinking water to households.

“We have to ensure that the government’s funds are used for the benefit of the people. Those who are not performing will be blacklisted. We will take the decision in the next Cabinet meeting,” Banerjee said. She also said that the main purpose of her government is to ensure that piped drinking water supply reaches every household.

Criticising the Centre, Banerjee remarked: “During elections, it is claimed that the Centre is supplying water to every household. However, it is the state government that handles all responsibilities, from acquiring land and providing power connections to carrying out maintenance. The state funds these efforts for the welfare of the people, not for personal gain. Our goal is to ensure every household receives piped water connections.”

Banerjee also directed several government departments, including the Public Health Engineering (PHE), Agriculture, PWD to work in coordination to ensure there are no technical glitches in the project. She also said that migrant labourers can be inducted for carrying out the PHE department’s work. “Water was not reaching the people in some cases as reservoirs have been set up by the multistoried buildings. Water pipelines cannot be snapped and it is a criminal offence. Legal action will be taken,” Banerjee said.

The state government has received 18,230 complaints of misuse. Most of the complaints of misuse came from East Midnapore (3,893) followed by South 24-Parganas (3,879) and North 24-Parganas (3,041).