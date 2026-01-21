CM: 4 climate-resilient rice varieties developed

Kolkata: The Agriculture Department has developed four new high-yielding rice varieties suited to local climatic conditions, a significant breakthrough as farmers increasingly face erratic weather marked by droughts and floods.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the development on Tuesday through a post on her X handle.

The new varieties are the result of several years of sustained research by scientists at the state’s Drought Resistant Paddy Research Centre in Purulia and the Rice Research Station in Chinsurah, Hooghly.

“I am happy to share that our Agriculture Department has developed four new high-yielding rice varieties suitable for the state’s weather and climate. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the scientists and everyone associated with this work,” Banerjee wrote.

According to the Chief Minister, three of the four varieties have been developed specifically for the drought-prone regions of western West Bengal. “For areas such as West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura, three varieties—Subhashini, Laxmanti and Musafir—have been developed.

These can yield between 52 and 55 quintals per hectare during the kharif season,” she said.

The three varieties are expected to perform well even under low rainfall and water-scarce conditions, offering economic relief to farmers in drought-affected districts. Addressing the recurring problem of flooding in parts of South Bengal during the monsoon, scientists have also developed a fourth variety named ‘Irrawaddy’. Highlighting its features, Banerjee said it can withstand prolonged waterlogging and does not topple during storms.

Reiterating the government’s focus on research-driven agriculture, the Chief Minister said that since 2011, the state has developed 25 new crop varieties through research initiatives, of which 15 are rice varieties.