CM: 1.08 cr farmers will get over Rs 2K cr under Krishak Bandhu

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that the state government has enrolled another 5.07 lakh women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme who will be getting their share of funds under the project from December 1. She further announced that over 1.08 crore farmers will be getting Rs 2943 crore for the 2024-25 Rabi season under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme with the release of funds to start from Friday.

“The Lakshmir Bhandar that was rolled out in 2021 in Bengal has become a model scheme. We have received requests for enrollment under Lakshmir Bhandar through ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri‘ as well as ‘Duare Sarkar’. Another 5.07 lakh women have been included in Lakshmir Bhandar and they will receive money in their bank accounts from December 1. The total number of beneficiaries with the inclusion of the new ones have now reached 2.21 crore,” Banerjee said.

The amount credited is Rs 1000 for the general caste and Rs 1200 for the SC/ ST and OBC.

The state presently spends Rs 48490 crore under the scheme which is perhaps the biggest scheme for direct transfer of money to women in the world which has contributed to financial independence among women.

The state’s expenditure will be an additional Rs 625.20 crore with the addition of the new beneficiaries under the project.

“There is no imposition of any condition for benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar as it is in some other states. When a woman attains 60 years of age the scheme will automatically get transferred as ‘Old Age Pension’ that guarantees that a woman once enrolled in Lakshmir Bhandar will get the amount throughout her life,” she added.

Banerjee said that in connection with the Krishak Bandhu (New) Scheme, the total amount that will be spent this year will be to the tune of Rs 5859 crore.

She stated that the Centre does not contribute any funds for crop insurance to cover damages incurred by farmers due to natural calamities.

The state provides 100 per cent crop insurance under the scheme Bangla Shashya Bima (BSB). As many as 1.02 crore farmers have already received benefits under BSB with a total expenditure of Rs 3221 crore.

“This year, Bengal has witnessed crop damage due to floods and natural calamities like cyclone Dana. The enrollment of farmers under BSB has been extended till November. Camps are being held in different parts of the state for enrolling in BSB. Till date, 65 lakh farmers have enrolled and the funds for crop insurance will be disbursed in December,” she maintained. Banerjee also announced that another 43900 women in the state will get benefits of Widow Pension from December. 20.32 lakh women have already been getting benefits of Widow Pension. The state spends Rs 2450 crore for the scheme which will increase by another Rs 3000 crore with the new inclusions.

Another 19000 specially-abled persons will get benefits under the Manobik project from December. About 7.50 lakh people presently derive the benefits of the Manobik Scheme.

Banerjee also expressed her displeasure over the slow progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme and directed the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting to speed up the progress.

“There have been complaints over non-supply of water even after laying of pipelines. First, solve the issues associated with this and only then funds will be released for procurement of new land for the project,” Banerjee said.

She also instructed the removal of agencies exhibiting a lackadaisical attitude towards their work and the engagement of new ones, if necessary.