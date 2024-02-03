Cloud cover hits train & flight services

Kolkata: Dense fog enveloped several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on early Saturday morning affecting both train and flight services.



Due to fog, several trains ran late while flights were also delayed. Vessel services between Kachuberia and Kakdwip were affected due to low visibility triggered by fog. Fog situation may prevail in South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. Visibility may drop below 50 meter in some places. It was learnt that a fog alert has been issued for other states like Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The situation may improve towards the end of next week as the fog may disappear. Mercury may drop in several South Bengal districts by 2-3 degree Celsius once the fog disappears, said the MeT office. The coastal districts may receive light rainfall as two western disturbances are entering North West India in the next 4-5 days. The MeT office said that Darjeeling and Sikkim may

receive snowfall.

Five South Bengal districts including Kolkata may receive rainfall on Friday as well. There will be thick fog in the districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar in the early morning hours in the

next few days.