Closing ceremony of 175 years of Bethune Collegiate School held

Kolkata: State Principal Secretary of Education department Binod Kumar on Monday said that education should go beyond gaining of academic knowledge and would contribute towards creating a perfect individual with the spirit to serve the society and the nation as a whole.



Addressing the closing ceremony of 175 years of Bethune Collegiate School, Kumar said that individual success is good but service to the community at large marks the true essence of education. “As you progress, you continue to imbibe knowledge which has no end. Be sympathetic and helpful to others and try to do something for the society at large through the knowledge that you have acquired,” he added.

Kumar, in presence of School Education Commissioner Arup Sengupta, Secretary of School Education department Subhro Chakraborty, president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, former principal of Lady Brabourne College Gopa Dutta Bhowmick unveiled a book to mark the occasion of 175 years of the school. As many as 63 writers from India and Bangladesh have written for the book.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee spoke about the contribution of Bethune Collegiate School in women education and said that the Council has already modernised the higher secondary syllabus to keep in pace with the changing times.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in May 2023 presented the state’s top honour ‘Banga Ratna’ to Bethune Collegiate School on the occasion of the beginning of its 175th year celebration.

She also announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the state Education department for further infrastructural development of the school which is the second oldest in the country.