Clinking of blanket-making tools in markets marks arrival of winters

BALURGHAT: Though the chill of winter hasn’t fully set in, early signs of the season are being felt across South Dinajpur this November. The district is abuzz with the sound of blanket-making, as both local artisans and those from Bihar get busy catering to the growing demand for warm bedding.

For the past few days, the cold has been noticeable, especially during the late-night and early-morning hours. Seizing this opportunity, residents have begun preparing for winter by either repairing their old quilts and blankets or ordering new ones. In neighbourhoods and homes across the district, people are pulling out their stored bedding and reaching out to artisans for repairs or fresh designs.

A tour through the region reveals artisans diligently working on blankets and quilts. The clinking of their tools and the sight of cotton flying in the air signal the arrival of winter. Local blanket-making shops are bustling, with craftsmen putting in long hours to meet the demand. The busy scene extends to various markets and bazaars in the district. One artisan shared that work was sparse until about a week ago. “With the light mist in the mornings, there’s now a slight chill in the air. That’s when the quilt and blanket orders started coming in,” he said.

Ahmed Ali, an experienced craftsman, commented: “Winter has just begun. In a few days, we’ll have to work day and night. Right now, we’re mostly getting orders to refurbish old blankets and quilts but we’re also selling new ones made with garment cotton.”

Meanwhile, artisans from Bihar, known as dhunuks, have also joined the hustle. Montu Chowdhury, one such artisan, shared: “Over the past week, I’ve been receiving orders for 5-10 blankets daily. With the wedding season and colder days ahead, I expect this to rise to 20-25 orders a day. I’m selling each blanket, made with five kilograms of cotton, for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.”

Another artisan from Bihar noted: “We started getting orders as soon as the cold set in. We’re also preparing some ready-made quilts since many customers prefer to buy

them directly.” However, he pointed out that the price of cotton has increased this year. “The cost of a large blanket has gone up by Rs 150 to Rs 200 compared to last year, while single blankets have seen a rise of around Rs 100. Labour charges have also increased slightly,” he added.

Despite the higher prices, the demand for quilts and blankets remains strong. The people of South Dinajpur are busy preparing for winter and the artisans, delighted with the surge in orders, are all smiles as they work tirelessly to meet the growing demand.