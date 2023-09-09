Clinisys attempts to decode ‘sustainability’

Kolkata: The reckless exploitation of the eco-system and our mother Earth has led to the widespread usage of the word “Sustainability” in our day-to-day life.



However, the United Nations defined sustainability and adopted a sustainable development goal mission in the year 2015.

In fact, the 1983 UN Commission on Environment and Development had a big influence on how we use the term sustainability today.

Clinisys — a leading name in laboratory diagnostic solutions in healthcare and life sciences — has made an honest attempt to demystify ‘sustainability’ through its recently launched ‘Eco Lexicon Book’ published in three languages: English, German and French. It was part of their CSR initiative. The book comprises 100 keywords on ecological sustainability.

The first edition of “Eco Lexicon’ was launched by Rowan Ainsworth, Consul General of the Australian High Commission in Kolkata.

The launch was followed by two impactful sessions about the challenges faced by society due to the unawareness of ecological issues that are threatening our existence and the urgent need to build capacity and mainstream sustainability education among children and youth.

The panel discussions witnessed the participation of educators such as Nupur Ghosh, vice principal of Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Pallavi Salvi, French teacher at Our Lady Queen of the Missions. Other speakers included Dr Ameeta Jain, senior lecturer & course director (UG), Deakin University, Australia, Dr Martin Bruckner, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Sustainability), Murdoch University, Western Australia, Paul Ferry, visiting faculty, University of Manchester and Dr Rene Schmidpeter, scientific researcher, Parmenides Foundation, Germany.

Discussions were focused on sustainability education to create awareness about the environment and our role in safeguarding Earth.

Students from IITs Kharagpur, Bombay, Jodhpur along with other institutions such as Jadavpur University, St. Xavier’s College, Heritage College, among other eminent institutions took part.