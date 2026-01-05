Climate change may expand palm squirrel habitat, raise farm risks

Kolkata: A collaborative study by scientists from India and the Republic of Korea has projected significant habitat shifts for two palm squirrel species under climate change, warning that their ecological resilience could increase risks to agriculture in a warming climate.

The findings stress the need for proactive, ecologically sustainable management to curb future human–squirrel conflict and crop losses.

“The two highly adaptable native Indian squirrels, Funambulus pennantii and Funambulus palmarum, thrive across rural and urban landscapes and are recognised agricultural pests.

Our projections show that both species are likely to expand their ranges, particularly across major agricultural zones,” said Imon Abedin, a researcher at Bodoland University. He said ensemble species distribution models highlight their resilience and the need for anticipatory management.

Past estimates indicate that small mammals, including squirrels, contribute to annual grain losses ranging from 2.5 to 15 per cent, amounting to nearly 26 million tonnes or about Rs 33,000–35,000 crore across Indian farmlands. Although species-specific estimates for palm squirrels are limited, their adaptive foraging in orchards, nurseries and household gardens suggests growing economic relevance under shifting climatic conditions.

According to Paromit Chatterjee of Habitat Lens Private Limited, the model identified 215,748 sq km of suitable habitat for F. pennantii and 39,578 sq km for F. palmarum under current climatic conditions. Future projections indicate habitat increases of about 20.6 per cent and 48.1 per cent, respectively. Agricultural overlap is projected to rise by up to 45 per cent and 48 per cent, compared with present overlaps of 215,595 sq km and 39,073 sq km.

“The most substantial expansions are projected in the Gangetic Plains, Central Highlands and parts of the Western and Eastern Ghats and the Deccan Plateau, covering intensively farmed areas in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu,” said Shantanu Kundu of Pukyong National University.

Based on the projections, the scientists outlined three priorities: early-warning advisories through Krishi Vigyan Kendras in high-overlap cereal-growing states; adaptive, non-lethal orchard management in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra; and coordinated monitoring in emerging sympatric zones of central India under the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture.