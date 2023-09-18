Climate activists pitch for awareness against harmful effects of plastic flexes

Kolkata: A group of climate activists have launched a campaign to make the common people, particularly the Puja organisers, aware of the harmful effects of plastic flexes and banners that flood the city particularly during the festive season. The campaign titled ‘Prakritir Puja, Praner Pujo’ is also aimed at attracting attention of state Pollution Control Board and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to regulate such flexes and vinyl banners or at least dispose them off in a manner so that they can be reused, since these PVC (polyvinyl chloride) banners are not recyclable.



“The festive season is kicking off with the Vishwakarma Puja (September 18) and the Ganesh Puja (September 19) and the city is already showing signs of being gripped by a plastic carnival. Flex contains dangerous chemical additives, including phthalates, lead, cadmium and organotins which can be toxic to citizens’ health. These toxic additives can leach out or evaporate into the air overtime, posing unnecessary dangers to society. So this issue needs to be addressed very seriously,” climate activist Swati Nandi Chakraborty said.

Over the years it has been witnessed that PVC banners are disposed of with no rules in place, dumping them in landfills which are burnt emitting carcinogenic gases adding to severe SAW (soil, air, water) pollution.

The group advocated alternative materials for such commercial advertisement namely digital platform, cloth banner, canvas hoarding and jute banner.

These alternatives will not enhance the aesthetics of the Durga Puja which has been declared as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO but will also provide livelihood to local traders. One petition has already been launched regarding this issue.

Ajay Mittal, Director Climate Change, Earthday.org will appeal to KMC and state pollution control board to issue guidelines for use and disposal of these flexes and banners.

Somini Sen Dua, Founder of Mrittika Earthy Talks also appealed for sustainable, aesthetic and pollution-free festivals.