Clear encroachments for drainage works or face legal action: Raiganj civic body

Raiganj: The Raiganj Municipality has issued a stern warning to traders occupying drains in front of their shops, to immediately remove their shop to ensure clear drains by December 31 or face legal action. On Tuesday evening, a team led by Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators, conducted an inspection at Mohanbati and made this announcement using loudspeakers. Traders were asked to clear the encroachments to ensure proper drainage maintenance.

Municipality officials reported that drains in several areas, including Mohanbati, Thana Road and Hospital Road, have been choked due to encroachment. Many traders have covered the drains with concrete slabs, making it impossible for municipal workers to clean them. Furthermore, some shopkeepers are disposing of waste materials into the drains, causing blockages. This obstruction has led to severe water logging on roads after even moderate rainfall, posing significant inconvenience to residents.

Sandip Biswas stated: “A section of businessmen have illegally occupied municipal drains in front of their shops.

This has resulted in water stagnation on roads after rains. We have instructed them to remove the encroachments by December 31. From New Year, we will begin taking strict legal action against violators.”