‘Clear Bengals’s dues’: Abhishek leads ‘silent demonstration’ at Raj Ghat

Kolkata/Delhi: Observing a “silent demonstration” at Raj Ghat in Delhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned why is the Centre making the entire Bengal suffer due to alleged misappropriation of funds in four districts while also condemning the sudden police crackdown on protestors to disrupt the dharna.



Abhishek Banerjee on Monday began a two-hour sit-in agitation at Raj Ghat demanding that the BJP-led Central government release Bengal’s dues amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

He was accompanied by at least 100 TMC leaders, including MPs and MLAs and deprived beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

After paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti, TMC leaders sat on a dharna at Raj Ghat with placards questioning the Modi government of their decision to deprive West Bengal of its rightful due for the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana scheme.

TMC will be leading a protest along with the deprived beneficiaries of Bengal at Jantar Mantar from 1 pm on Tuesday.

The protest is scheduled to continue till 5:30 pm after which a Trinamool delegation will visit the Krishi Bhavan to meet the Union Panchayat minister Giriraj Singh.

Addressing the media at Raj Ghat, Banerjee said: “The BJP leaders, including the Union Panchayat minister Giriraj Singh, claimed that funds were stopped due to corruption in at least four districts in Bengal where the funds were allegedly misappropriated. Why then deprive the rest of the districts in the state? They can order a CBI probe to find out the matter but cannot continue to withhold the money.”

“If they (Centre) do not want to clear Bengal’s dues then they should stop collecting taxes from the state,” said Abhishek.

He said that Monday was just the trailer and in days to come TMC will launch a bigger agitation which will continue till demands are fulfilled.

However, before Banerjee could finish his words the Delhi police cracked down on protesters to drive them away from Raj Ghat as many others were waiting at the gates to pay respects to Gandhi.

Abhishek alleged that ever since they sat for the demonstration the police have been asking them every 10 minutes to leave.

He alleged that TMC’s women leaders were “manhandled” by the police. He said this proves that the Modi government is guilty. Several TMC MLAs and MPs were seen running outside Raj Ghat, frantically searching for their vehicles while police charged at them

Abhishek alleged that the Modi government indulged in hooliganism at Raj Ghat by using police, CISF and CRPF, defiling the sanctity of that place. “Do people not have the right to protest even when they are being deprived of their livelihood? What kind of democracy is this?” he questioned. He warned against any attack on protesters during the demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 1pm. He said if the Union minister does not give satisfactory answers TMC will announce its next move after the meeting at Krishi Bhavan.

“Our peaceful Raj Ghat protest was obstructed! The @BJP4India -led Central Government’s fear of our advocacy for people’s rights is evident in their resorting to tactics aimed at hindering the democratic process. Yet, we stand UNDETERRED and RESOLUTE,” TMC posted on its X account.

It further posted: “It is, by now, an indisputable fact that the @BJP4India-led Centre has withheld a staggering Rs 6,907.15 crore under MGNREGS. Yet, here we have @SuvenduWB trumpeting the supposed increase in fund allocation to Bengal during the NDA regime, as if they’ve done us a special favor. So, let’s set the record straight: MGNREGS is not a charity; it is demand-driven by design. Under the Act, every person seeking employment must be provided work and rightfully compensated for the same”

The post also read: “Bengal’s consistent position as a leader in terms of job card holders and person days generated necessitates increased fund allocation. Bengal is not an isolated case in this matter; every state has witnessed similar increases in allocation due to an increase in wage rates driven by the rising cost of living. Therefore, instead of making it seem like the Centre is being extra benevolent, Mr. Adhikari should maybe start acknowledging the sweat and toil of the people of Bengal!.”

Chaiti Barman Barua, a TMC leader from Cooch Behar said, they have come to Delhi to make their voice heard.

“People are suffering and the central government has not paid attention to the issue. We have come here to make our voices heard,” she said.

Joy Banerjee, who came from Purulia in Bengal, alleged that the many trains and flights by which the TMC leaders were scheduled to come to Delhi were cancelled.

“We are here to make our voices heard by the Centre, not for any confrontation. Why is the BJP so worried?” he said.