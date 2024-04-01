Cleanliness awareness campaign held by Sealdah Division at Park Circus Railway Station

Kolkata: Among the various awareness campaigns conducted by the Sealdah Division authorities to promote safe Railway tracks and stations, the division held a campaign at Park Circus Station promoting cleanliness, discouraging littering and highlighting the dangers of drying clothes near the Railway track.



The campaign was held by Sealdah division’s public relations team under Senior DCM of Sealdah Santanu Chakraborty. The awareness campaign based on informative messages delivered through the station public address system, reminded passengers about the importance of maintaining cleanliness at stations and on trains. Posters and banners were displayed at the station, urging passengers, residents and public to dispose of waste responsibly and refrain from littering. Pamphlets were distributed to passengers’ residents and the public, outlining the dangers of drying clothes near Railway tracks and the potential consequences of trespassing on railway property. Sr DCM Santanu Chakraborty counselled the gathering, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a clean and safe railway environment and urged passengers to be mindful of their surroundings and to cooperate with railway officials in keeping stations and trains litter-free.

Chakraborty held sessions for the local people at colonies of Park Circus to refrain from throwing garbage near Railway tracks and also to inform the Booking Supervisor of Park Circus, highlighting that it is a punishable offence.