CleanCabPromise drive: Yatri Sathi plans expansion, targets 10K vehicles

Kolkata: Within a month of its launch, over 3,000 cabs were cleaned under Yatri Sathi’s #CleanCabPromise campaign. Encouraged by the response, the app-based cab platform now plans to expand the drive beyond designated special zones to include more areas across Kolkata, with the goal of cleaning 10,000 cabs as part of efforts to raise hygiene standards in urban transport.

Launched officially on March 4 by Babul Supriyo, minister of Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E), the cleanliness drive began at two major transport hubs, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and Howrah Railway Station. Cabs running through these areas were cleaned by dedicated on-ground teams under the initiative.

So far, more than 3,000 cabs have been cleaned under the initiative, with over 10,000 trips reportedly impacted positively. Encouraged by strong feedback from both passengers and drivers, the platform now intends to expand the drive to some other key areas across the city.

“It feels like stepping into a premium cab service,” said a commuter. “A fresh-smelling, spotless cab makes a big difference, one we hadn’t realised we were missing.”

Drivers, too, are embracing the change. Rakesh Sharma, a Yatri Sathi driver, shared: “I never thought a clean cab could affect my mood and my day. Customers feel happier, the ride is smoother, and I get better ratings. Now, I clean my cab myself every morning. It takes very little time, but the whole day goes well.”

Minister Supriyo expressed satisfaction with the campaign’s progress. “From the beginning, I knew that the uniqueness and freshness of this campaign would make an impact and I’m happy to see it taking off. A clean cab is not just about aesthetics; it’s about setting a new standard for transport in Kolkata,” he said. “Yatri Sathi has already proven that a government-led app can provide affordable, comfortable and reliable services.”

The next phase of the campaign will target some other key areas across the city, focusing on increased visibility, continued driver education, and expanded cleaning support. The goal is to cover over 10,000 cabs and impact over 50,000 rides.