Clean water where flowers are stored: KMC tells vendors

Kolkata: Ex-Officio Chief Vector Control Officer at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Debashis Biswas has advised the flower vendors in markets to clean the battery cells containing water where tuberose sticks are kept immersed so the same do not become a breeding ground of dengue mosquitoes



(Aedes Aegypti).

Biswas, in a social media video post, called for alertness in September and October to curb the spread of dengue by keeping strong surveillance at construction sites, police stations, schools, colleges, markets, hospital campuses etc.

Till September 1, the number of dengue cases in Bengal has been 83 per cent less in comparison to 2023.

The number of people affected this year is 333 in comparison to last year’s 1136 in the corresponding period. Malaria cases too are 33 percent less with 2169 cases being reported against 4546, last year.

“It was found that hand mikes have been more effective in generating awareness against dengue among common people. The field worker during such miking should have a clear idea about what to say, depending on the site, while making announcements.

What is to be said in front of a high rise, should not be the same as in a marketplace,” Biswas said.

For highrises, he advised ensuring that rooftops should not have stagnant water, rainwater pipes be cleaned while water in flower vases be changed at least in a week.

KMC collects dengue test reports from all private hospitals, nursing homes, laboratories etc. wherever such test is done and as per priority takes measures to destroy pockets where Aedes Aegypti breeding grounds have been created.