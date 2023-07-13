Clean sweep for TMC in New Town, Rajarhat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won in all the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samitis in New Town and Rajarhat area.



In Jyangra-Hatiara II Panchayat, Trinamool Congress won by a huge margin.

The Opposition parties got three seats each in this Jangra Hatiara II Panchayat.

This apart, in Chandpur Panchayat, Trinamool Congress has won 15 seats out of 30 seats. In Rajarhat-Bishnupur II Panchayat, Trinamool won 17 seats and the Opposition won 7 seats. In Patharghata Panchayat Trinamool Congress has won 27 seats.

Though the ruling party is claiming that the result is a reflection of the people’s verdict, residents of New Town under the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) are claiming that they were not allowed to cast their votes on July 8.

The Trinamool Congress leadership claimed that a free and fair election process was carried out in New Town and no incident of violence was reported.

It may be mentioned that a section of New Town residents had called for a vote boycott as a mark of protest against the decision of adding NKDA areas under Panchayats.

It was alleged that outsiders posing as New Town residents obstructed the willing voters to vote. Residents who were allegedly obstructed from reaching the polling station had also taken out a protest rally on Sunday.