Clean sweep for TMC in Egra cooperative polls

Kolkata: In a major blow to the BJP, the ruling party in the state Trinamool Congress has secured a spectacular victory in the Alangiri cooperative election in East Midnapore’s Egra.

In another significant development, the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) won the students’ union election at the JB Roy State Ayurvedic Medical College by securing all 17 seats without any contest.

In the Cooperative election in Egra, out of total 12 seats, the Trinamool Congress had earlier won 2 seats without any contest while in the remaining 10 seats the election was carried out.

Trinamool has managed to win the remaining 10 seats as well. Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had won all the 12 seats in the Zumki Cooperative election. Elections to the Contai Cooperative Bank in East Midnapore were held last month under the supervision of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Trinamool won 101 seats out of 108.

The deployment of Central forces for the bank cooperative elections was ordered by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Shankar Bera, a former chairman of the Erga municipality. The ruling party in the last month won the elections uncontested and therefore set to form the new board in the agricultural cooperative elections in Ghordaurchati area of Baikuntha Nagar II under Burdwan block II.

A series of victories in the various cooperative elections may boost the confidence of the ruling Trinamool Congress as the Assembly election will occur in Bengal in 2026.

The party has already started to work on strengthening the organisation further. Winning the students’ union election at JB Roy Ayurvedic Medical College was crucial for the ruling party as it was the first students’ union election in any college after the RG Kar Medical College incident.