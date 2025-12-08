Clay artisans announce statewide agitation

Raiganj: Clay artisans across Bengal, under the banner of Sarba Bharatiya Anunnata Kumbhakar Samity (SBAKS), have announced a statewide agitation on December 15 to press for four major demands related to the improvement of their socio-economic conditions. The decision was shared with the media in Raiganj on Sunday. On the scheduled day, members of the organisation will submit memorandums to all District Magistrates in the state.

The artisans demanded the formation of a Kumbhakar Unnayan Board to ensure structured support and policy intervention for families dependent on clay-model making. They stressed that despite contributing significantly to cultural and religious festivities, they remain deprived of basic government assistance.

SBAKS has demanded a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for senior artisans, ensuring dignity and financial security in old age. Their other key demands include guaranteed access to clay at a reasonable price and support in enabling the children of artisan families to enlist under the OBC (A) category to avail educational and employment benefits.

Addressing the media, Kesobananda Paul, president of the North Dinajpur unit and central committee member of SBAKS said: “Nearly 3.87 lakh family members in North Dinajpur district alone depend on clay artisans, while the number across the state exceeds 45 lakh. We are compelled to buy clay at high rates from dishonest traders due to absence of any government arrangements. We would request immediate government intervention.”