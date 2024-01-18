Classical Music Conference 2024 to kick off on Jan 19

The Classical Music Conference 2024, organized by Rajya Sangeet Academy, will be held in open space for the first time this year at Ektara Muktomanch inside the Nandan premises from January 19-21.

“Classical music programmes are usually held in enclosed spaces. However, this year, with the aim to accommodate more classical music lovers we will be holding the conference for the first time in open space. About 50 artistes from different parts of the state and the country will be performing during the three-day event. Apart from the famous classical music exponents, young artistes will also take part this year,” said Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs.

The conference will also be held in six districts, including Chandannagar in Hooghly (January 27 and 28), Durgapur in East Burdwan (February 10 and 11), Bankura (February 3 and 4), Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas (February 17 and 18), West Midnapore (February 24 and 25) and Siliguri (February 11 and 12). About 46 artists will be performing in the district level among whom 36 will be young artistes.

Rajya Sangeet Academy, under the aegis of state Information and Cultural Affairs department, has decided that the district music conferences too shall be held in open spaces in the days to come.

The activities of the academy have spread to the districts, sub-divisions and block level. It conducts workshops on classical music in different parts of the state to search for new talents. This year, such a workshop has been organized in Jalpaiguri and will be held in Bankura in February. The Bishnupur Music Festival will be held on January 26, 27 and 28 this year.