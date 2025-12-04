Classes XI-XII teacher recruitment interviews in 4 more subjects

Kolkata: Interviews and lecture demonstrations in four more Classes XI–XII subjects will begin on December 4, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) announced.

The commission has uploaded intimation letters for Computer Science, Commerce, Political Science and History on its website, with interviews to be held in phases across the five regional offices until December 19.

Commission officials said Computer Science interviews will start first on Thursday. Candidates can check their interview dates on the WBSSC website using their name and roll number.

Verification for the recruitment of assistant teachers in Classes XI–XII has been underway since November 18. Of the 35 Higher Secondary subjects, verification for 16 had been completed till Wednesday, with the remaining 19 scheduled for December 4.

Bengali and English were the first two subjects taken up for verification. Their interviews began on September 26 while verification for the other subjects continued. Interviews in these two subjects are also scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

The latest interview schedule follows the commission’s rejection of 407 candidates across six subjects after scrutiny of documents.

The list shows 33 exclusions in Bengali, 74 in English, 60 in Commerce, 125 in Political Science, 33 in Computer Science and 82 in History.

Most disqualifications were due to incorrect or unverifiable experience claims, missing certificates, errors in caste documents, over-age candidature and non-appearance during verification.

Meanwhile, the results of the written examination for Classes IX–X assistant teacher recruitment were released on November 24.

The preliminary interview list for IX–X is expected later this week, once the School Education department submits the final vacancy details to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.