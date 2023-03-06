Classes to stay suspended in schools conducting both Higher Secondary & Class XI annual exams

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Sunday notified that all regular classes will remain suspended at institutions where both Higher Secondary (HS) and class- XI annual examination will be held.



It will be upon school authorities, where only class XI annual examination will be held in the second half of school hour on whether they decide to suspend classes for an entire day or only for the second half considering the situation.

Moreover, the Council has requested the heads of HS institutions to not sanction any leave to teachers and non-teaching staff on the HS examination days, except for in "extreme emergency" cases. The concerned head and the school's managing committee in consultation with the concerned District Inspector of Schools may decide on the extreme conditions.

The HS examination is scheduled to take place between March 14 and March 27.

The results for HS 2023 examination are scheduled to be published by June