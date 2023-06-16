Classes resume amid heat, students in most city schools asked to avoid playgrounds

KOLKATA: Even as the primary and secondary schools in the state reopened after summer vacation on Thursday, most city schools have advised their students not to visit the playgrounds, considering the uncomfortable weather and heat.



The headmaster of Jodhpur Park Boys School, Amit Sen Majumder, addressed the students during assembly and asked them not to stay in the playgrounds for more than five to ten minutes, as it may cause health problems. “We are wondering if we should close the playground from tomorrow until the heatwave subsides and the temperature lowers down,” he said.

Similarly, Bethune Collegiate School has also instructed its students to avoid going out of their classes unnecessarily, considering the high temperature. For physical education, the authorities have asked the students to either practice under a shed or have a lecture on the subject in their classroom.

According to the institution heads, this restriction will be observed for a few days until the temperature drops and the heatwave-like condition passes. Schools have made proper arrangements for ORS and water coolers to ensure that the students do not face any problems.

The headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith, Partha Pratim Baidya, said that despite the heat, the turnout of students on the day of reopening was excellent. Considering the hot weather, arrangements including the availability of ORS have been prioritized.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. They have also stated that heatwave conditions and hot, uncomfortable weather are likely to continue over the districts of South Bengal from June 15 to June 18. Daytime temperatures are expected to gradually decrease from June 19.

The summer holidays for schools across the state, except for schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, were proponed to May 2 due to the heatwave in the state. The secondary and primary schools in the state were then slated to reopen on June 5 and June 7, respectively, but the dates were extended to June 15 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, considering inputs from the Meteorological Department.

To ensure that students do not face any difficulties due to the advanced summer vacation, the department had directed school authorities to hold extra classes after the schools reopen. However, schools have been asked to provide extra classes as per their requirements. Jadavpur Vidyapith’s headmaster said that they will decide if extra classes are needed for classes V-X after 15 days of observation. “If we see that extra classes are needed, then we will provide them on Saturdays,” Baidya further stated.

The headmaster of Jodhpur Park Boys School, Majumder, said that after seven to ten days of observation, a decision will be taken on whether extra classes are needed. If they are found to be necessary, two extra periods will be added on Saturdays. Usually, four periods are taken on Saturdays, but this may be increased to six.