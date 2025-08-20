Class XII student shot during altercation, critical

Malda: Panic gripped Itta Bazar under Mothabari Police Station on Monday night when a Class XII student was shot during an altercation. The victim, identified as Abdul Said (21), of Sakullapur Colony and a student of Bangitola High School, sustained a gunshot injury on the right side of his chest. He was initially rushed to Bangitola Hospital, then referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital. He was later shifted to Kolkata in a critical condition.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Nasiruddin Ahmed alias Raj (26) of Laharditola, Mothabari. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and accused were acquaintances and had arrived at the spot together before an argument broke out. During the heated exchange, Raj allegedly opened fire. A case has been initiated and raids are underway to nab the accused and recover the illegal firearm.

The family members of the victim expressed their anguish. Abdul’s mother, Rina Bibi, broke down, saying: “My son had gone out after dinner. Minutes later, we heard he had been shot.” His father, Tahir Sheikh, demanded justice: “We want strict action against Raj. My son is battling for his life. The administration must ensure the accused is punished.” Abdul’s relative, Marjina Khatun, added: “Raj was close to Abdul, but last night something went wrong. We never thought he could do this.”

Police have assured that all efforts are being made to apprehend the culprit and recover the firearm.