Class XII student goes missing from Atreyee River ghat

Balurghat: Tension gripped the Raghunathpur Temple area in Balurghat on Sunday evening after a Class XII student went missing from the Atreyee River ghat. The belongings of the student—a school bag, mobile phone and bicycle—were found abandoned near the riverbank.

According to family sources, the missing boy, identified as Kritiman Barman of Milan Sangha area and a Class XII student of Balurghat High School, had gone to bathe in the river along with two others. However, he failed to return. Despite over 18 hours having passed, there has been no trace of him. Police remain uncertain whether the boy jumped into the river or went elsewhere. A search operation has been launched in the swollen Atreyee, with divers deployed to trace him.

“The river is in full spate due to monsoon rains and the current is strong. Divers have been pressed into service,” said Balurghat IC Sumanta Biswas. Local resident Togori Mahanta recalled: “The boy was loitering near the ghat on Sunday evening.

Later, his bag and bicycle were found, but he was missing. We suspect he may have jumped into the river.”

A missing diary has been lodged at Balurghat Police Station and search operations continued till Monday evening with no success.