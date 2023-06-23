Class XII student dies in school after falling ill
Kolkata: A 17-year-old girl fell ill and subsequently died at her school on Thursday morning.
Doctors suspect that the student might have suffered a massive cardiac arrest due to some old ailments.
According to sources, Asifa Nasim (17) of Taltala area was a student of St John’s Diocesan Girls’ HS School.
After the morning prayers at the assembly were over around 9:30 am, suddenly she fainted.
The school authorities immediately called a doctor who examined Nasim and found her pulse rate low.
The doctor advised the school authorities to admit the girl to a hospital.
On the advice of the doctor, school authorities rushed the student to Belle Vue Hospital where she was declared brought dead.
