Class XI-XII teachers’ hiring: WBSSC Chairman apologises to HC for ‘misunderstanding court’s order’

kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar on Friday apologised to the Calcutta High Court for the mistake with regards to misunderstanding the court’s order on increasing the marks of few class XI-XII teacher recruitment candidates. The court has also asked the SSC chairman to inform the court by next Friday on the progress of the procedural errors rectification.



The Calcutta High Court on March 17 (Friday) reprimanded the WBSSC for allegedly not giving marks to the candidates of class XI-XII teacher recruitment exam even after court’s order. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had summoned Majumdar to court along with a report.

In 2011, 83 people had filed a case alleging that for the class XI-XII teacher recruitment exam, the questions were out of syllabus. The Calcutta High Court in June last year had ordered the Commission to award the required marks to the candidates. It has been claimed that WBSSC failed to do so and hence Justice Mantha expressed dissatisfaction with the Commission. Justice Mantha also warned the Commission that the court can reject all the appointments if

deemed necessary.