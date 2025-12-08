‘Class XI-XII teacher recruitment panel likely by December 31’

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) set a target to publish the final panel for the recruitment of assistant teachers for classes XI-XII by December 31, with interviews scheduled to conclude by December 24, an official said.

Verification for 35 subjects was held from November 18 to December 4. The Commission began interviews for subjects whose verification ended early, starting with Bengali and English on September 26. These interviews were completed on December 4. Soon after, interview and lecture demonstration rounds for Computer Science, Commerce, Political Science and History began.

Officials said the interview process will speed up from December 15, with sessions to be held at the Salt Lake office along with the five regional offices. Until now, interviews were conducted only in the regional offices.

“Our target is to finish interviews by December 24 and publish the panel within December 31,” an official said.

There are 12,445 vacancies at the higher secondary level. The 60-mark written examination for classes XI-XII was held on September 14 across 478 centres in 35 subjects.

Of the 2,46,543 registered candidates, 2,29,606 appeared. Results were announced on November 7, followed by the preliminary interview list on November 15.

Meanwhile, the written examination results for Classes IX–X were released on November 24. The preliminary interview list for this category is expected later this week. Recruitment for classes IX-X involves a tentative 23,212 vacancies. Verification for this level will begin after the class XI-XII interview process concludes.