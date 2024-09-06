Class XI student assaulted during ‘Reclaim the Night’ stir

Kolkata: A class XI student who was taking part in the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement on Wednesday night was allegedly assaulted and molested by a group of youths at Kanchrapara in North 24-Parganas.



The girl reportedly suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture, and has been admitted to the JNM Hospital, Kalyani.

Sources said when the protest rally held in

Kanchrapara was passing the Gandhi More area when about five drunk youths attacked the girl and took away the microphone as she was giving a slogan against the predators behind the human face. When the girl tried to resist she was assaulted. A complaint has been lodged at the local police station. Police have started a probe. It may be mentioned that a few days ago a youth in an inebriated condition had allegedly molested a protestor in the Esplanade area. He was caught by the protestors and later handed over to the cops.

Meanwhile, thousands of women across the state are expected to turn up at the third edition of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign on September 8 at midnight to press their demand for justice.

The demonstration will be held on the completion of one month of the heinous crime.